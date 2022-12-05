Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 537 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Welltower were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,634,000 after acquiring an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Welltower by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,309 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Welltower by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

NYSE WELL opened at $71.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

