Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys 1,198 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 417.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $265.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.41.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.56.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

