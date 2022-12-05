PFS Investments Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of MasTec worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 4.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in MasTec by 6.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in MasTec by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MasTec by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,730,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $87.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.39. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on MasTec to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.