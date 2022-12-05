PFS Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 19.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,055,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,973,000 after buying an additional 649,857 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

HLT opened at $141.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.77 and a 200 day moving average of $128.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.27.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.