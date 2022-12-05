Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 25,115 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,773,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,032,000 after buying an additional 6,004,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,838,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,224,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of HST opened at $18.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

