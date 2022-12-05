Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 32.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 80.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 50,919 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

