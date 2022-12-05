2,848 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $137.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.