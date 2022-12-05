Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after buying an additional 1,097,546 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,779 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,267,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,483,000 after purchasing an additional 879,566 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after purchasing an additional 467,466 shares during the period.

TWST stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.07. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $92.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,211 shares of company stock worth $341,371. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

