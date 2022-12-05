UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 147,030 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,353,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,030 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $136,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $96.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.24. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

