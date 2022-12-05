4,454 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,454 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 22.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $68.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.77. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $76.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.66%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

