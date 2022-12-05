Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $87,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,341,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,070,000 after acquiring an additional 179,857 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 92,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 58,656 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,197 shares of company stock worth $14,084,639 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

HIG opened at $75.84 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

