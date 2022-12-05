UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $131.39 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Marriott International worth $131,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after buying an additional 1,442,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after buying an additional 568,014 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $165.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.80. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

