5,850 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 155,299 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 950,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 129,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 147,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.12 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

