Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Position Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,023,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,558 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Xcel Energy worth $143,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,998,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 271,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

