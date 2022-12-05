6,672 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Acquired by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,089,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,082 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,392,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after purchasing an additional 308,705 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 775,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after buying an additional 152,656 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 652,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,942,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 234,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPSM opened at $39.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

