UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,496,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,939 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $160,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 310,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 27.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 24.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 49.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.0 %

INVH stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.