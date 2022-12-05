Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Avantor were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $151,845,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,233,000 after buying an additional 3,854,096 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 301.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,011,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,673,000 after buying an additional 2,261,686 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $53,261,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,112,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,560,000 after buying an additional 1,213,183 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

