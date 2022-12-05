Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,098,000 after buying an additional 151,019 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ES. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.82.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ES opened at $83.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

