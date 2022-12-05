UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,250 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.32% of American Electric Power worth $158,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $71,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $587,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.6% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 295.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $95.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average is $93.81.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

