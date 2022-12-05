Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 611 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 49.1% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 31.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,151 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,004,000 after buying an additional 982,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 387.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,086,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,917,000 after buying an additional 863,881 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $39.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 390.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

