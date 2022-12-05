Echo Street Capital Management LLC Increases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 566.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $79.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.