Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,385 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMC opened at $78.65 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

