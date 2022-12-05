Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,836,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955,901 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $15,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 62.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 224.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CCL opened at $10.00 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

