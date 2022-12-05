Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $377,000 Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 97,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 60.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,040,000 after acquiring an additional 85,879 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 70.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 189,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 78,608 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 130.9% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $7,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE KNSL opened at $302.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.05 and a 12 month high of $334.99.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNSL. Compass Point boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.