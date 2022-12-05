Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 8,566 Shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU)

Bulldog Investors LLP trimmed its holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAU – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,566 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPYAU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $2,070,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $250,000.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPYAU opened at $10.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

About Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

