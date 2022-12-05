Bulldog Investors LLP Grows Stock Position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.31% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 12.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 30.9% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNP opened at $12.25 on Monday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $15.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

In other Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47,500.00, for a total transaction of $7,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

