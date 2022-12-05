Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $113.36 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $113.36 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,290.18 or 0.07476095 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00036810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00081026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00060248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

