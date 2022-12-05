Conn’s (CONN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th.

Conn’s stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $235.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 145.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

