Guidewire Software (GWRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. Guidewire Software has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $118.86.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

