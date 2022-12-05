WAX (WAXP) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0598 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $136.89 million and $7.15 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,287,416,336 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,287,416,721.6779976 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06011657 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $6,560,081.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

