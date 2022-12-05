Bulldog Investors LLP Has $398,000 Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Bulldog Investors LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,314 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNAB. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 8.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DNAB opened at $9.98 on Monday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

