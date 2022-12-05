Streamr Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $21.12 million and $1.13 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,004.52 or 0.05804107 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00505966 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,265.33 or 0.30508561 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real?time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

