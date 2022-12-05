Gas (GAS) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Gas (GAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00012873 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $22.50 million and $2.96 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,004.52 or 0.05804107 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00505966 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,265.33 or 0.30508561 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
