MetaMUI (MMUI) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $73.78 million and $106,718.82 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,004.52 or 0.05804107 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00505966 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,265.33 or 0.30508561 BTC.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

