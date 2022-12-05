Energi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $377,615.15 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and approximately $377,615.15 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded up 48% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00081026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00060248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

