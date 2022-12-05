Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWBI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $41,405.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,073.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $31,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,110.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $41,405.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,073.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $102,750. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

