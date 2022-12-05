TomoChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.51 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 5th. Over the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001925 BTC on major exchanges. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $31.08 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,004.52 or 0.05804107 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00505966 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,265.33 or 0.30508561 BTC.

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain was first traded on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,546,625 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

