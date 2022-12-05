Alico (ALCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th.

ALCO opened at $30.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.67. Alico has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $43.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.40%.

ALCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alico in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Katherine English sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $32,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alico by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alico by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Alico during the first quarter worth $518,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alico by 29.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alico by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

