Komodo Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 5th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $28.67 million and $570,444.02 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00269306 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00087869 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00063049 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001990 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002903 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000222 BTC.
Komodo Profile
Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,094,240 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.
Komodo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.
