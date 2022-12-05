Komodo Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 5th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $28.67 million and $570,444.02 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00269306 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00087869 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00063049 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,094,240 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

