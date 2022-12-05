Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 394,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $32.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

