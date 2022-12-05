Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 778 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 11.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $57,056,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 474.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 37,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,440 shares of company stock worth $606,870. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $51.43 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.