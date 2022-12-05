Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Block by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Block by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 391.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $2,794,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Block stock opened at $68.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.31 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $195.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $28,401,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $28,401,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,010 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 412,736 shares of company stock worth $25,112,960. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Block to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.70.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

