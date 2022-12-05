Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Comerica by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $70.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.02. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $102.09.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.48.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.