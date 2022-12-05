Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 393 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2022

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $77.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.