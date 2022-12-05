Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 393 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $77.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

