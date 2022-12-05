Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,085.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,841.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1,914.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

