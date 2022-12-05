Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 347 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after buying an additional 465,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,486,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,205,000 after purchasing an additional 136,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $107.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

