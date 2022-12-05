Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.8 %

PM opened at $104.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.74. The firm has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

