Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.95 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

