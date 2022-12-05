Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 28,628 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,239,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 5.85% of Methode Electronics worth $82,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 32.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 27,061 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Methode Electronics

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,420 shares in the company, valued at $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $50.23 on Monday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.05%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

