NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,734,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,367,000 after acquiring an additional 148,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,473,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 149,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 51.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,543 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.85. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

